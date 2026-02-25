Uttarakhand: Cong slams 'environment of hate' after assault on man offering namaz

The Congress on Wednesday reacted with outrage to the alleged assault of a Muslim daily-wage worker in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, saying the incident reflects a dangerous normalisation of hate under the Narendra Modi government.

According to police, a man identified as Shahid was attacked after offering namaz on a vacant plot in front of the Atriya temple in Jagatpura during the holy month of Ramzan. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows the man being beaten with sticks, abused and forced to chant 'jai Shri Ram'.

Shahid, a resident of Resham Bari, said he had been working near the temple for several days and maintained that the spot where he prayed was some distance away from the temple premises.

Congress general-secretary Syed Naseer Hussain said the assault was “not an isolated aberration” but the result of what he described as a “vile and hateful ideology” fostered by the BJP-RSS ecosystem.

“In Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, a daily-wage worker, Shahid, was reportedly assaulted while offering namaz in an open field. He was pushed to the ground, abused, beaten with a stick and coerced to chant ‘jai Shri Ram’,” Hussain said.

He called the episode a grave attack on the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and equality before the law, urging the BJP government in Uttarakhand to act decisively against those responsible. “The constitutional rights and dignity of every Indian must be protected, irrespective of religion, without fear or favour,” he said.