‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ or the mob? The choice India faces

Clashes broke out when Deepak Kumar stepped in, identifying himself as 'Mohammad Deepak' and forcing the protesters to retreat. Days later, a larger crowd returned, blocked roads and raised slogans. Three FIRs were filed. A viral video circulated in which a man threatened to march to Kotdwar on 12 February to “teach Deepak a lesson”.

Police kept vigil. But the social fallout lingered. Deepak's gym business more or less collapsed as patrons quietly faded away, fearful of inviting Hindutva ire. The dispute did not just test his courage; it disrupted his livelihood.

That pattern — confrontation followed by economic consequences — is becoming familiar. To understand what advocates of communal harmony are up against, it is enough to examine a single month.

In early February, three Muslim men collecting zakat in Badaun were slapped and abused with communal slurs before being chased away. In Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, three women from Arunachal Pradesh were subjected to racist taunts during what began as a routine neighbourhood disagreement.

Reports also emerged of Kashmiri shawl sellers facing harassment and assaults across northern states, with some cutting short their trading trips and returning home out of fear. In Hyderabad, a Muslim passenger was reportedly attacked on a train, his beard and skullcap cited as justification for violence.

Each episode, standing alone, can be dismissed as localised. Together, over the span of a few weeks, they are simply part of the broader pattern — one in which identity becomes combustible and public space turns conditional.

Anyone who intervenes does so in that climate.

Yet the story is not one-directional. On 14 February at Lucknow University, Hindu students formed a protective circle around their Muslim classmates as they offered namaz on campus. There were no speeches and no political choreography. It was a spontaneous act of solidarity, designed simply to prevent disruption.

Placed alongside Kotdwar, the contrast is stark. In one setting, a shared word triggered mobilisation, threats and economic strain. In another, young people chose to contain tension rather than inflame it.

Both scenes belong to the same month. Both reflect competing impulses within the same society.