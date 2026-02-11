Support pours in for ‘Mohammed Deepak’ as his Kotdwar gym sees membership slump

Help and messages of solidarity have poured in for Deepak Kumar, who is now widely known as Mohammed Deepak, after a sharp drop in membership at his gym following a Republic Day incident in Kotdwar brought him into the national spotlight.

Police said the episode unfolded on 26 January when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal objected to the name of a decades-old garment store, Baba School Dress and Matching Centre, run by Wakeel Ahmed. The groups allegedly demanded that the shop be renamed after identifying the owner’s religion. As tensions escalated outside the shop, Deepak Kumar intervened.

Footage of the confrontation circulated widely online, drawing particular attention to a clip in which he introduced himself saying, “Mera naam Muhammad Deepak.” The video triggered strong reactions across social media, with many users expressing support for his stance.

Since the incident, Kumar has faced protests, online and offline harassment, and an FIR registered by police. According to people close to him, the situation has also affected his family, with his wife and daughter falling ill amid the stress surrounding the controversy.

The fallout has hit his long-running gym, Hulk, located in the Jhanda Chauk area of Kotdwar. Once a busy fitness centre with around 150 members, the gym now has barely 15–20 active members, said trainer Deepak Singh, who works there. He described a stark change from earlier days when the gym was crowded with regulars to now, when it often remains dark and quiet for long stretches.