Support pours in for ‘Mohammed Deepak’ as his Kotdwar gym sees membership slump
Social media users pledge solidarity after trainer confronted group accused of harassing Muslim shop owner; online backing contrasts with local fallout
Help and messages of solidarity have poured in for Deepak Kumar, who is now widely known as Mohammed Deepak, after a sharp drop in membership at his gym following a Republic Day incident in Kotdwar brought him into the national spotlight.
Police said the episode unfolded on 26 January when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal objected to the name of a decades-old garment store, Baba School Dress and Matching Centre, run by Wakeel Ahmed. The groups allegedly demanded that the shop be renamed after identifying the owner’s religion. As tensions escalated outside the shop, Deepak Kumar intervened.
Footage of the confrontation circulated widely online, drawing particular attention to a clip in which he introduced himself saying, “Mera naam Muhammad Deepak.” The video triggered strong reactions across social media, with many users expressing support for his stance.
Since the incident, Kumar has faced protests, online and offline harassment, and an FIR registered by police. According to people close to him, the situation has also affected his family, with his wife and daughter falling ill amid the stress surrounding the controversy.
The fallout has hit his long-running gym, Hulk, located in the Jhanda Chauk area of Kotdwar. Once a busy fitness centre with around 150 members, the gym now has barely 15–20 active members, said trainer Deepak Singh, who works there. He described a stark change from earlier days when the gym was crowded with regulars to now, when it often remains dark and quiet for long stretches.
Kumar said the continuous police presence outside the gym has made some members apprehensive. “Police keep sitting outside the gym all the time. The members are fearful that if something happens some day, they will be in trouble,” he said.
Despite the decline in footfall, Kumar continues to open the gym before sunrise, cleaning equipment and maintaining the space he built over the years. Those close to him say he remains hopeful that members will return once tensions ease.
Political and public support has also emerged. John Brittas, a Member of Parliament from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), visited Kumar on 8 February and took a one-year membership at the gym as a gesture of solidarity, saying he wanted to stand with someone who spoke up for secular values.
On social media platforms such as X and Instagram, users have been asking for bank account details of the gym to extend financial help. Actor Swara Bhaskar was among those who suggested that Kumar consider starting online fitness training, assuring him of support if he does so.
While online backing has grown steadily, Kumar said the immediate challenge remains rebuilding trust locally and encouraging members to return. “The space was built with hard work,” he said, adding that he believes it will once again see people working out and chasing their goals.
