Mohd Deepak's heroism comes at a cost

The sleepy town of Kotdwar, a little over 100 kilometre from Dehradun, has been in the news since 26 January, when two Hindu men confronted a Bajrang Dal gang for harassing a Muslim shopkeeper.

In recent years, the harassment of Muslims in Uttarakhand has become an everyday occurrence. Mobs patronised by politicians rule the streets and even the police do not come in their way. Resistance to ‘Hindutva’ goons was unthinkable until Deepak Kashyap and his friend Vijay Rawat stood up for Wakeel Ahmed. Born in Kotdwar, seventy-five-year-old Ahmed owns ‘Baba Dresses’, a garment shop that has been selling cloth for school uniforms for over four decades.

But how dare a Muslim-owned outlet flaunt the word ‘Baba’! The Bajrangis wanted the shop name to be changed and changed immediately. When Ahmed, who suffers from Parkinson’s, begged for time, they abused and pushed him around. That’s when Deepak and Vijay, who were chatting with friends nearby, intervened. They protested against their foul language and maltreatment. A heated exchange followed.

It’s not clear who shot a short video of the altercation and shared it on social media. The clip went viral for an unusual reason — when the mob asked Kashyap his name, he looked them in the eye and replied, “My name is Mohammad Deepak”.

Speaking to this correspondent, Deepak said though he is a Hindu, he believes in insaaniyat (humanity). “No religion propagates hate for another!”

A tall, muscular man, the 40-something gym-owner was clearly angry. “I have lived in Kotdwar all my life, everybody here knows me by name. So, when they asked for my name, I realised they were outsiders,” he says. Since they had no other intention but to harass a Muslim shopkeeper, identifying himself as a fellow Muslim seemed to be the right thing to do.