Being anti-Muslim is Dhami’s survival tool

Two enterprising activists decided to get to the truth behind this relentless anti-Muslim propaganda. They travelled the length and breadth of Uttarakhand to document how Muslims have been victims of violence between 2021-25 with several hundred being forced to flee their homes to become refugees in their own country. The report titled ‘Excluded, targeted and displaced: Communal narratives and violence in Uttarakhand’ was published on 22 January by the Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). It reinforces our worst fears about how a peaceful state has mutated into a hot bed of fanaticism.

The hatemongering campaign was kicked off in December 2021 at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad, where Yati Narasinghanand, Prabodhanand Giri, Yatindranand Giri, Sadhvi Annapurna, Swami Anand Swaroop and Kalicharan Maharaj openly called for a Hindu Rashtra and the killing of Muslims. Their speeches triggered a surge in violence, economic boycotts and hate crimes climaxing in the Purola incident of 2023, where a false kidnapping case led to Muslim families fleeing and selling their properties. This model spread to Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Gairsain. Dhami amplified this brazen communalism by harping on ‘land jihad’, ‘mazaar jihad’, ‘thook jihad’ and ‘love jihad’. Days after the India Hate Lab’s annual report labelled the Uttarakhand chief minister as ‘the most prolific hate speech actor’ of 2025, Dhami responded by saying he “accepts the tag”. His latest fatwa is banning the entry of non-Hindus to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

What is unique about the APCR report is the recording of testi monies of those at the receiving end of orchestrated violence in Uttarakhand. It also documents the role of the police, who remain mute spectators, refusing in most cases to take action against the perpetrators. Here are a few examples:

On 23 October 2024, right-wing groups led by Swami Darshan Bharti, head of Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan, took out a rally demanding the demolition of a mosque in Uttarkashi’s Barahahat. Shops owned by Muslims were vandalised and looted. Reshma Hussain, 37, the only earning member of a family of four said, “They broke the lock of my shop and barged in. I suffered a loss of around 1 lakh rupees.”

In the nearby town of Srinagar, a local BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari instigated the exodus of 15 Muslim families who were forced to return to Najibabad. Shoaib Akhtar, a school teacher at a government school in Srinagar, said, “Lakhpat Bhandari was invited as chief guest for a function where the principal [of the school where Shoaib teaches] spoke about love jihad and land jihad. If a principal talks like this in public, what kind of impression does that leave on students?”