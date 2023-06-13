Uttarakhand: Members of Muslim bodies meet Dhami, seek action against those 'harassing' community in Purola

The memorandum urged Dhami to protect the interests of all sections of society in keeping with India's spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas aur Sab ka Vishwas' and act tough against those fomenting trouble in Purola.



At least 42 shops belonging to Muslims have reportedly been closed in Purola since May 26.



Posters were pasted by unidentified people on shops owned by Muslims, asking them to leave the town before a 'mahapanchayat' called by Hindu organisations in Purola on June 15 or prepare to face consequences.