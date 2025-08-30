Uttarakhand: Scandals tumbling out of the Dhami closet

When Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as chief minister of Uttarakhand, he vowed to make the state corruption-free. Instead, he has walked the state in the opposite direction, with scandals becoming as routine as landslides during this season.

The latest is former minister Harak Singh Rawat’s allegation that during his tenure as forest minister in the state’s BJP-led government, he contributed more than a crore to the Rs 30 crore fixed deposit corpus established to finance the party’s organisational activities.

According to Rawat, this money had been collected from the mining mafia ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, during Dhami’s earlier term as chief minister.

Mining permits, Rawat said, were awarded in haste, overlooking all norms. “It’s similar to the Rishikesh land scam that took place when Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was the chief minister. He sent a letter for land allocation to the Haridwar Development Authority (HDA). HDA promptly prepared a report, following which land was allotted the very same day.”

BJP leaders in Uttarakhand have dismissed Rawat’s allegations as baseless, claiming he raised them only because he is facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe. They allege this is a delayed attempt to revive his faltering political career — Rawat had resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress prior to the 2023 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Dhami is being openly criticised by two former BJP chief ministers, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, for his handling of the Dharali–Harsil disaster. Right through the spate of catastrophes that hit the state in August, Dhami has been completely isolated.

Five days after the tragedy at Dharali, villagers came out in protest against the measly Rs 5,000 handed out as compensation. For the first time in years, anti-Modi slogans echoed in the valley with villagers shouting ‘Modiji ghaam tapo (a reference to Modi selling Uttarakhand as a winter destination, ideal for sunbathing)' and ‘kendra sarkar murdabad’.