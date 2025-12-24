Bajrang Dal functionary detained for vandalism of shrine in UP's Fatehpur

A Bajrang Dal functionary has been detained for allegedly vandalising an old mazar (shrine) in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a group of Bajrang Dal workers, led by Narendra Hindu, allegedly gathered at the shrine in Mawai village under the Hussainganj police station area on Tuesday evening and damaged the structure using hammers and sticks. The shrine is believed to be several decades old.

A purported video of the incident later surfaced on social media, showing individuals allegedly vandalising the shrine while issuing warnings and making references to Bangladesh. In the video, Narendra Hindu was heard saying that people living in the country must show allegiance to the Indian Constitution, the national anthem and Vande Mataram, and claimed that similar actions would continue against what he described as a “jihadi mindset”.

Police said the video was subsequently deleted from the social media account from which it was uploaded.

Following the circulation of the footage, tensions flared in the village, with members of the Muslim community expressing strong resentment over the incident.