Bajrang Dal in Pune assault school principal over Christian prayers
The right wing outfit members were apparently angered over the complaints of several parents regarding the issue
Hindu right-wing activists belonging to Bajrang Dal stormed an English-medium school in Talegaon Dabhade district of Pune on Tuesday and assaulted the school principal for allegedly forcing students to recite Christian prayers and installing CCTV cameras near the premises of the girls' washroom area. However, no FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.
The right wing outfit members were apparently angered over the complaints of several parents regarding the issue. A video of Bajrang Dal members physically attacking D Y Patil High school principal identified as Alexander Coates went viral on the social media sparking reactions by Twitter users from all sides of political and social spectrum.
In the video, Coates is seen with a torn vest and running for cover after being attacked by the Bajrang Dal members chanting Har Har Mahadev and Jai Shree Ram Slogans. One of the right wing activists is seen assaulting the school principal from behind.
Later, activists in their petition stated, “Many parents of students approached us over the school principal's dictat of reciting prayers of Jesus Christ and there are complaints related to the principal not giving holidays on Hindu festivals. Also, there is a serious complaint of CCTV cameras installation in the inside area of the girls' toilet. We verified the complaints and found them to be true,” they alleged.
The activists further demanded a police probe against teachers who were allegedly propagating Christianity amongst the school students and demanded suspension of Coates. Meanwhile, the school administration has sent Coates on long leave pending inquiry for the allegations made by activists and parents.
When contacted, Talegaon Dabhade MIDC Police Station incharge Ranjeet Sawant said, “ Parents have complained about the school principal and we have received an application which is being investigated. So far no case has been lodged related to the incident. The allegations levelled by activists are being probed.”