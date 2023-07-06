Bajrang Dal in Pune assault school principal over Christian prayers

Hindu right-wing activists belonging to Bajrang Dal stormed an English-medium school in Talegaon Dabhade district of Pune on Tuesday and assaulted the school principal for allegedly forcing students to recite Christian prayers and installing CCTV cameras near the premises of the girls' washroom area. However, no FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.

The right wing outfit members were apparently angered over the complaints of several parents regarding the issue. A video of Bajrang Dal members physically attacking D Y Patil High school principal identified as Alexander Coates went viral on the social media sparking reactions by Twitter users from all sides of political and social spectrum.

In the video, Coates is seen with a torn vest and running for cover after being attacked by the Bajrang Dal members chanting Har Har Mahadev and Jai Shree Ram Slogans. One of the right wing activists is seen assaulting the school principal from behind.