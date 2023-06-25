Right wing news anchor and two Bajrang Dal members booked for hate speech in Sangamner

Fifteen days after Hindutva News anchor Suresh Chavhanke delivered an inflammatory hate speech in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar District, the Sangamner police on June 21 finally lodged an FIR against the far-right orator known for his controversial hate speeches against minorities.

Besides Chavhanke, two other right wing leaders identified as Yogesh Manohar Suryavanshi, a resident of Akole, and Vishal Bhagwan Wakchoure, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC ) sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 505 (2) (issuing statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).