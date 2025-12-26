Another minor raped in Odisha’s Bhadrak, victim attempts suicide

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man in her home in Odisha's Bhadrak district, following which she attempted suicide by consuming poison and is now hospitalised in a critical condition, the police said on Friday.

The incident came to light amid widespread outrage over the recent rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Chandbali area of the same district.

One person each was arrested in connection with the two cases.

According to the FIR registered at Dhamnagar police station, the minor was alone at home cooking in the evening of 17 December. The accused allegedly gagged the girl with her own scarf, and raped her. Before leaving, he warned the victim that her sisters too would face the same fate if she disclosed the matter.