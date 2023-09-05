Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests director in multi-crore Ponzi scam

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested Dharmendra Sandhu, one of the directors, in connection with Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL Ltd) scam in which five crore investors were defrauded of around Rs 50,000 crore by the company.

An official spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said Sandhu, a resident of Jalandhar, was arrested for a case registered on February 21 at Crime Police Station in Mohali.

He said an extraordinary general body meeting of PACL Ltd was held on January 1, 2022, at Ms PACL Limited’s registered office in Jaipur that had been closed for past seven-eight years and appointed three new directors -- Hirdaypal Singh Dhillon, Sandeep Singh Mahal and Sandhu on the basis of forged proceedings.