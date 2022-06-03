RTI activist shot dead outside govt office in MP's Vidisha

In February this year, a Dalit RTI activist was beaten up and was forced to drink urine in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.



An RTI activist was abducted and beaten to death by some unidentified people in Morena district, neighbouring Gwalior, in 2017.



A Bhopal-based RTI activist, who did not want to be named, said: "RTI activists are being threatened on a daily basis and it is becoming dangerous to work in Madhya Pradesh. We have been demanding the implementation of the whistleblower act in the state to protect RTI activists."