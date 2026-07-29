Severed human head found on Bengaluru cricket ground; police launch probe

A severed human head was found on a cricket ground in Bengaluru's Kodathi area on Wednesday morning, prompting police to launch a major investigation into the gruesome incident.

According to police, the discovery was made by a group of boys who had arrived at the ground to play cricket. On spotting the severed head lying on the field, they immediately alerted the Varthur police.

Officers rushed to the scene and carried out a preliminary examination. However, despite searches in and around the area, the remaining parts of the victim's body had not been found.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to establish how the head was brought to the ground and identify those responsible.