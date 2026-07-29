Severed human head found on Bengaluru cricket ground; police launch probe
Boys playing cricket discover severed head in Kodathi; police search for victim’s identity and missing body parts
A severed human head was found on a cricket ground in Bengaluru's Kodathi area on Wednesday morning, prompting police to launch a major investigation into the gruesome incident.
According to police, the discovery was made by a group of boys who had arrived at the ground to play cricket. On spotting the severed head lying on the field, they immediately alerted the Varthur police.
Officers rushed to the scene and carried out a preliminary examination. However, despite searches in and around the area, the remaining parts of the victim's body had not been found.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to establish how the head was brought to the ground and identify those responsible.
Police suspect the severed head may have been transported on a motorcycle after tyre marks, believed to be from a two-wheeler, were found near the spot.
A case has been registered, and the Varthur police have begun collecting evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.
The identity of the victim, as well as the motive behind the crime, remains unknown. Authorities said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.
The incident has triggered shock and panic among local residents, with police intensifying efforts to trace the missing body parts and identify those involved in the crime.
With IANS inputs