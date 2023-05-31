Shahbad Dairy Murder: Accused bought knife 15 days ago, threw it near Rithala Metro station, say police

In his statement to the police, which is part of the FIR, the victim's father said his daughter knew the accused and that she used to often mention his name.

"She was friends with him for a year. We tried to make her understand that she was young and should focus on her studies. But whenever we told her to stay away from him [the accused], she would get upset and go to her friend's place," the girl's father said.

The accused admitted to police that he bought the knife from Haridwar but was frequently changing his statement to mislead the investigators, a police officer said.

According to police, since the accused bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill her. Yet he claimed that he killed the girl in a fit of rage because she was constantly ignoring him, they said.

"The statements by him are being verified. Sometimes he says she ignored him which angered him. But he also suspected that Sakshi was getting involved with her former boyfriend," the officer said.