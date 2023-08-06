Shraddha Walkar murder: Father tells court Poonawala cut body in toilet, disposed pieces in drain

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the man accused of slaying his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, told the victim's father he chopped her body into pieces in the toilet of their rented home and disposed them of over time in Chattarpur Pahadi.

Vikas Madan Walkar, Shraddha's father, testified before a Delhi court that Poonawala, upon reaching the nala (drain) behind the Shamshan Ghat Mandir (Cremation ground temple) on '100 Futa Road' in Chattarpur Enclave, pointed at the exact place where he disposed of the body parts.

Delhi police recovered around 13 bones, including the pelvic bone of the deceased, at the place, he said.