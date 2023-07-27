State Enforcement Bureau set up to curb illegal mining in Haryana

The Haryana government has set up the State Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to stop illegal mining, liquor smuggling, electricity and water theft, and for removal of encroachments on government properties, an official said on Wednesday,

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar said that , action in case of encroachments on government properties, illegal colonies etc.

Related cases in Gurugram and Nuh will be registered in a police station located in Sushant Lok Phase-1, he said, while presiding over the meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee of the Mining Department here.