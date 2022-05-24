This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

The deputy SP further said, "He used to wear suitable casuals for picking up a bike from outside a market, coaching institute, hospital, or office and donned white shirt and black trousers for theft in court premises, all to avoid suspicion."



"Pal has been arrested for the second time for auto lifting. He was earlier arrested in 2021 from Naini on the same charges," he added.



During questioning, Pal claimed he started auto lifting to fulfil the demands of his girlfriend.



Pal claimed that he started auto lifting in 2020 during the pandemic and used to steal bikes and other two-wheelers from Kydganj, Civil Lines and Colonelganj and sold them in trans-Ganga and -Yamuna pockets with forged documents.