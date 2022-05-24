Allahabad HC grants bail to man booked under UP anti-cow slaughter law

It was further stated that the applicant is animal lover including the cow and its progeny and he often donates money to cow shelters (gaushalas) and the applicant would donate Rs 25,000 to UP Gau Sewa Ayog within four weeks from the date of release from jail.



"Considering the rival submissions of the counsel for parties, material available on record, as well as totality of facts and circumstances and keeping in mind that there is no public independent witness and FSL report is still awaited as also that co-accused have already been released on bail and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, I am of the view that the applicants are entitled to be released on bail," the Court observed.



The court further said, "The applicant shall file an undertaking to the effect that he shall not seek any adjournment on the dates fixed for evidence when the witnesses are present in Court. In case of default of this condition, it shall be open for the trial court to treat it as abuse of liberty of bail and pass orders in accordance with law."



The court also asked the applicant to deposit a sum of Rs 25,000 in 'UP Gau Sewa Ayog, Lucknow' within four weeks from the date of his release from jail.