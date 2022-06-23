TN burglar returns money he stole from temple with apology note

When the authorities of the Shiva temple at Lalapet routinely opened the hundi on Tuesday evening, there was a surprise awaiting them. While counting the collection, they found twenty notes of Rs 500 denomination neatly tied with a note which explained with an apology from the person who said that he had stolen money on the occasion of full moon (Poornima) from the temple.



Pournami (Poornima) is believed to be an auspicious day at this temple and people flock in large numbers. The thief had broken open the hundi on the same day expecting a good collection.



He explained in the letter that after the theft, his peace of mind was lost and that he faced innumerable problems at home. Hence, he was returning the money.