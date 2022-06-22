TN Police seeks legal opinion on woman's plaint against doctor molesting her mid-air

Tamil Nadu Police are seeking legal opinion over a complaint filed by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman against a doctor from Chennai based out of Dubai that he had groped her during a flight.



The incident occurred on Saturday but the United States-based woman who is now in Tamil Nadu did not file the complaint till Tuesday.



In her complaint, the woman said that she had boarded the flight from the United States and after the flight stopped in Dubai, the accused got in.