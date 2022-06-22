TN man accused of raping daughter-in-law hacks son to death

Tamilalagan had come to the court in the trial of the case related to raping his daughter-in-law accompanied by his other son, Kadalraja, and nephew Kasidurai.



Kasirajan, who was waiting near the court complex with a sickle, attacked his father, brother, and cousin. However, he was overpowered and Tamilalagan snatched his sickle and hacked him to death. Tamilalagan, his other son Kadalraja and nephew Kasidurai were injured during the scuffle and admitted to hospital. Thoothukudi district Superintendent of Police told IANS that the arrest of Tamilagan was registered, and he was in hospital.