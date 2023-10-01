UP cop & home guard sexually harass woman in front of her fiancé, FIR filed after 12 days

In a shocking case, a couple was harassed and sexually abused by a constable, a home guard and an unidentified individual in plain clothes at a public park in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The police man pressured the young woman to engage in sexual activity and also demanded Rs 10,000 from the couple, deceitfully promising their release.

The couple endured the torture for about three hours before finally managing to leave only after transferring Rs 1,000 to the officer via the Paytm platform.

"The accused even touched my private part," the woman alleged in her complaint, which is in possession of IANS.

The incident occurred on 16 September, but came to light on 28 September, after the couple struggled for 12 days to get the FIR registered against the accused cops. The couple are engaged and the two had met in the park for a quiet moment which turned into a nightmare.

Finally, an FIR was officially filed at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station, resulting in the immediate suspension of the constable from 112-PRV at Sai Upvan.