UP: Five cops suspended for negligence in rape, murder case against BJP leader
A case was lodged on 5 September against BJP leader Masoom Raza Rahi for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl and the murder of her father
Five policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended and 14 others sent to the police lines in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj for alleged "negligence" in a rape and murder case against a local BJP leader.
The action came after accused Masoom Raza Rahi, the district president of the BJP's minority morcha, went into hiding.
Superintendent of police (SP) Kaustubh said police outpost in-charge Sadar Praveen Singh, and constables Abid Ali, Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh Chaudhary and Priyanka Singh have been suspended for alleged negligence and mishandling the case.
He added that 14 policemen, including the SHO, have been sent to the police lines for the same.
A case was lodged on 5 September against Rahi for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl and the killing of her father. The accused was detained following the FIR.
However, he was allowed to go after the victim retracted the rape allegation in her statement before a magistrate on 6 September.
The SP said Rahi has been missing since 7 September even though the case against him, which also includes a murder charge, is still under investigation. He added that police have formed a team to arrest the accused and investigations into the matter are underway.
In her initial complaint, the girl had alleged that the BJP leader raped her on 28 August and when her father Raju protested over the incident, the accused administered a severe beating, with Raju succumbing to his injuries in hospital.
The complainant said that after her mother's death, she lived in Rahi's house as a tenant along with her father, three sisters and a younger brother.
Based on her complaint, an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC as well as under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the BJP leader.
