UP: Five cops suspended for negligence in rape, murder case against BJP leader

Five policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended and 14 others sent to the police lines in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj for alleged "negligence" in a rape and murder case against a local BJP leader.

The action came after accused Masoom Raza Rahi, the district president of the BJP's minority morcha, went into hiding.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kaustubh said police outpost in-charge Sadar Praveen Singh, and constables Abid Ali, Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh Chaudhary and Priyanka Singh have been suspended for alleged negligence and mishandling the case.

He added that 14 policemen, including the SHO, have been sent to the police lines for the same.

A case was lodged on 5 September against Rahi for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl and the killing of her father. The accused was detained following the FIR.