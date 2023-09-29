UP cop suspended for misconduct with minor sexual assault survivor

A police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district who was investigating the rape case of a 15-year-old, has been suspended for asking obscene questions from the survivor over the phone and making changes in her statement.

The girl’s brother handed over an audio clip to Sambhal SP Kuldeep Gunawat in which inspector Ashok Kumar, can be purportedly heard asking inappropriate questions related to the medico-legal exam and calling the survivor by objectionable names.

The girl, daughter of a marginal farmer, was allegedly gang raped by five men in a forest on 27 May.

Subsequently, her father allegedly killed himself and her grandmother also died due to “severe shock” on 2 June.

As per guidelines, the IO is required to question a minor only in the presence of her parents or guardians.

Meanwhile, the girl’s brother said that his sister was still in trauma due to the assault and the dual shock of losing her father and grandmother in quick succession.