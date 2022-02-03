UP cop suspended for raping woman on false promise of marriage

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector has been suspended after a woman, pursuing a lab technician course, accused him of raping her for nine months on the pretext of marriage.



Varanasi commissioner of police, A. Satish Ganesh, ordered the suspension of Saramohana outpost in-charge, Vinay Tiwari, and ordered a probe into the allegations levelled on him by the woman for raping her for nine months.



In her complaint, the woman, belonging to Chandauli district and pursuing course of lab technician in Varanasi, said that the sub-inspector had met her nine months ago. After a few meetings, he informed the complainant that his divorce case was in the final stage in the court after which he would marry her.