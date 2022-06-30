UP: Elder sister gets sibling raped, murdered by friends

The woman allegedly held the victim's hands to restrain her the entire time.



Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjeev Suman, said, "The incident reveals the extent of hatred in the accused's mind for her younger sister. After her sister was murdered, she returned home and behaved as if everything was normal. When her parents started searching for their missing daughter, she told her mother that she had gone to a particular cane field to relieve herself."



"All the accused are adults and have been arrested and sent to jail," the SP added.