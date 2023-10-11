UP: Girl allegedly thrown in front of train by stalkers, 4 cops suspended
The girl's father claimed that he had complained to the police about the matter but they did not even visit their village to investigate
A 17-year-old girl is battling for her life after losing her legs and a hand when two men hurled her before a moving train as she tried to stop them from sexually harassing her, her family alleged on Wednesday.
The girl also reportedly suffered multiple fractures in the incident, which was reported from the CB Ganj area of Bareilly City on Tuesday. One person has been arrested in this connection, the district magistrate said. Four policemen have also been suspended for negligence in connection with the case.
The father of the intermediate student alleged that a youth and his companion would harass his daughter when she went for her tuitions in the evenings. The girl's parents had even complained to the family of the accused.
On Tuesday, the girl was found in a bloodied state with her legs and a hand amputated near Khadau railway crossing. She was admitted to a private hospital, where she was operated upon.
According to superintendent of police (city) Rahul Bhati, it cannot be said yet whether the student was thrown in front of the train or she was injured by some other means.
The girl was allegedly stopped by the youths as she was returning home from her tuition class, and they misbehaved with her. When she protested, they probably threw her in front of a train, the police said.
Also Read: Harrassed by stalker, UP girl ends life
Bareilly district magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the matter and an assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the girl's family.
Considering the seriousness of her condition, she is being shifted to a better equipped medical centre and the government will bear the entire cost of her treatment, Kumar said.
Hospital director Dr OP Bhaskar said the girl's legs were amputated below the knee and her condition is "worrying".
The CB Ganj police station inspector in-charge, a sub-inspector, and two constables were suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered by senior superintendent of police Chandrabhan. Bhati has been directed to probe the case, a senior official said.
The girl's father alleged that he had complained to the police about the matter but they did not even visit their village to investigate.