UP: Girl allegedly thrown in front of train by stalkers, 4 cops suspended

A 17-year-old girl is battling for her life after losing her legs and a hand when two men hurled her before a moving train as she tried to stop them from sexually harassing her, her family alleged on Wednesday.

The girl also reportedly suffered multiple fractures in the incident, which was reported from the CB Ganj area of Bareilly City on Tuesday. One person has been arrested in this connection, the district magistrate said. Four policemen have also been suspended for negligence in connection with the case.

The father of the intermediate student alleged that a youth and his companion would harass his daughter when she went for her tuitions in the evenings. The girl's parents had even complained to the family of the accused.