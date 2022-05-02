Violence in UP's Chandauli after girl dies due to alleged thrashing by police

Reports stated that a team of police led by SO Saiyyedraja had raided the place of Kanhaiya Yadav. IG said that an externment order was issued against Kanhaiya having criminal history with police. Following issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him police had gone to search him.



However, Kanhaiya was not found after which cops tried to take his brother with them. Nisha opposed this bid of cops when she was allegedly thrashed by SO Saiyyedraja and died. Her sister also tried to cut her veins.



Meanwhile, scores of villagers gathered there and attacked police team in which several cops also suffered injuries. More unruly scenes were created by the angry mob of locals when the cops tried to take the body of Nisha for further action.