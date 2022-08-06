Woman sedated, gang-raped in Delhi spa; 4 arrested

A 22-year-old woman, working at a spa in the national capital, was allegedly sedated and gang raped by two men, an official said on Saturday, adding that four persons have been arrested in connection.



The arrested were identified as Rahul, a manager at the spa; Satish Kumar, a customer; and owners of the spa Brij Gopal and Sandeep.



Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call was received at Maurya Enclave police station regarding sexual assault of a woman at the spa located in Pitampura, after which the police immediately rushed to the spot.



"At the spot, the victim , along with her husband, was present outside the spa centre and complained regarding sexual assault on her by the manager and one more person," DCP Rangnani said.