Woman seeking compensation for tower installation dragged by cops in MP’s Katni

In a viral video, a woman is seen being dragged by police personnel in the presence of people and government officials in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident that happened a few days ago, however, came to the fore after the video surfaced on social media on Wednesday evening. The police, however, denied that the woman was beaten up, and said police had acted as per rules.

The woman being dragged has been identified as Chaina Bai Kachi. She was reportedly thrashed and taken into custody when she demanded compensation for the installation of an electricity tower on her land at Kauriya village in Katni district.