A first-of-its-kind rural library

Deepshikha continues, "There was a time when I stopped reading for a variety of reasons, and it really made me appreciate the value of books in my life. That's when I realised I'd instil a reading habit in my children no matter how busy I got. As a mother, I can attest that regular reading can improve language skills, increase children's curiosity about the world they live in, shape their perceptions, and boost their confidence. I am pleased that, as a result of this initiative, we will now be able to establish libraries in 12 to 15 rural Latur schools. I hope that this is just the beginning of empowering every child in Latur with inspiring stories."