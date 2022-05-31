'Aarambh 2022' rocks the city of Bengaluru with a myriad of electrifying performances
Bengaluru recently witnessed one of the biggest extravaganzas since the pandemic as Aarambh 2022 rocked the city with a myriad of electrifying performances. Organized by KidsChaupal, an ed-tech start-up that aims at honing the skills of children, Aarambh is an annual cultural event that aims at giving wings to the dreams of aspiring young dancers out there and helping them take their first step toward a successful dance career. The co-founders of KidsChaupal, Devendra Jaiswal, and Dhiraj Singh, dedicated Aarambh to the millions whose constant efforts are making it possible to overcome the traumatic experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The diplomats and dignitaries attending the event included Dr. Amit Nagpal, President, Bloggers Alliance, veteran Bollywood writer, director, and actor Karan Razdan, National Award-winning Kannada film director P. Sheshadri, Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, and Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru.
Founded in 2020 by Jaiswal, Singh, and Ashish Srivastva, KidsChaupal aims at honing the skills of children to be ready for their future. KidsChaupal is also one of the pioneer Indian companies that developed a live learning platform. Mainstream education focuses more on academia, but skill training, which focuses on identifying, training, and nurturing talent in any desired field, will help the students to be confident and job-ready. To accomplish this, KidsChaupal has come up with a model of various curriculums for developing the skills of kids at the schooling level. The model developed is a result of years of research conducted by experts in every field. It promotes a holistic view of skill development throughout the curriculum.
Sharing their larger vision, the co-founders Devendra Jaiswal and Dhiraj Singh touched upon the importance of exposure to performing arts in assisting children in their holistic development, especially in a world where our daily lives are intrinsically intertwined with technology. They also talked about their plans to offer various holistic development offerings in Theatre, Music, and Dance so as to nurture the talent in the right direction in a bid to make India the ‘Skill Capital of the world’.
Bengaluru-based stand-up comedian Shekhar Vijayan praised Aarambh for bringing together the best talent from the city together on the same stage. “The audience enjoyed every moment of the myriad of spellbinding performances that Aarambh 2022 brought together. It’s a celebration of passion, energy and talent expressed in various dancing styles. The highlight for me was observing two septuagenarians who were watching with astonishment a troupe of hip hop dancers defying the laws of gravity with their acrobatic moves,” rejoiced Vijayan.
A major highlight of Aarambh 2022 was a spellbinding dance performance featuring Tisya Singh. On the occasion, her upcoming novel titled ‘4264: Rising from Ruins’ was also announced. Tisya, a multi-talented 16-year-old girl who already has so many achievements to her name at an age when kids are busy memorizing the periodic table, is the brand ambassador of KidsChaupal. She is an inspiration for the kids of this generation who need to find a balance between their needs and wants to survive the demand in the coming years of the 21st century.
