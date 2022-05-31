'Aarambh 2022' rocks the city of Bengaluru with a myriad of electrifying performances

Founded in 2020 by Jaiswal, Singh, and Ashish Srivastva, KidsChaupal aims at honing the skills of children to be ready for their future. KidsChaupal is also one of the pioneer Indian companies that developed a live learning platform. Mainstream education focuses more on academia, but skill training, which focuses on identifying, training, and nurturing talent in any desired field, will help the students to be confident and job-ready. To accomplish this, KidsChaupal has come up with a model of various curriculums for developing the skills of kids at the schooling level. The model developed is a result of years of research conducted by experts in every field. It promotes a holistic view of skill development throughout the curriculum.

Sharing their larger vision, the co-founders Devendra Jaiswal and Dhiraj Singh touched upon the importance of exposure to performing arts in assisting children in their holistic development, especially in a world where our daily lives are intrinsically intertwined with technology. They also talked about their plans to offer various holistic development offerings in Theatre, Music, and Dance so as to nurture the talent in the right direction in a bid to make India the ‘Skill Capital of the world’.