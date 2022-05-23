Makarand Deshpande's latest play ‘Balatkar Please Stop it!’ provokes dark humour

Deshpande is a theatre director, playwright, and actor with a contemplative, philosophical approach to his craft. He has written several influential plays that convey the abstract and surreal nature of existence. Apart from the intellectual strand in his work, his contribution towards the performing arts has been enormous, as he has been part of more than 50 plays. He is also an accomplised film actor, playing prominent roles in films such ‘Jungle,’ ‘Sarfarosh,’ ‘Swades,’ ‘Makdee,’ ‘Satya,’ and ‘Darna Zaroori Hai’.

Deshpande started his theatre group ‘Ansh’ in 1993. He has written, produced and directed more than 50 original plays since then. The group takes pride in not just being a production company but a group of loving and passionate artists believing in creating original and unique work. Their most famous works include ‘Sir Sir Sarla,’ ‘Ek Kadam Aage,’ ‘Krishna,’ ‘Gandhi,’ ‘Ram,’ ‘Buddha,’ and ‘Joke,’ among others. ‘Ansh’ has produced plays that have varied themes and a vast canvas from mythology to magic realism. The subjects of the plays often oscillate between reality and illusion. From the inception of an idea to the writing of the play to its staging, ‘Ansh’ has a distinct original craft of theatre. The group’s legacy hinges upon Deshpande’s reputation as a maverick. At a time when the world is shouting that original writing is dead, Deshpande has kept theatre alive by embracing originality.