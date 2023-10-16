Kerala's erstwhile matrilineal system and its abolition

A new book revisits Kerala's matrilineal past where women were more empowered in terms of exercising their right to decision-making and ownership of property.

Drop of the Last Cloud by Sangeetha G is set in Travancore at a time when Kerala's old matrilineal system was changing, and explores the life of a woman named Gomathi.

Sangeetha, whose writing has been largely journalistic for more than two decades, wanted to tell stories that can make a larger impact on the readers and thus Drop of the Last Cloud, a work of fiction with a historical context, was born.

"I tried to explore how the larger events in history, decisions made by the rulers, and the social reform movements affect the lives of ordinary people. In other words, while journalistic writing gives a bird's-eye view of events, fiction helps me give a worm's-eye view," she says.

In the novel, brought out by Ukiyoto Publishing, Gomathi is part of a large family similar to the drop of a large cloud.