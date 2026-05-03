Don’t fear AI, work with it: Sanjeev Kapoor on tech in cooking

Celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor has weighed in on the growing role of artificial intelligence in the culinary world, urging openness to innovation and adaptation rather than resistance.

In an interaction with IANS, Kapoor said technology — whether AI or earlier digital shifts — has always reshaped how people cook and consume food, and must be embraced as part of progress.

“Whether it is AI or any other technology, we always need to adapt to it… there is always going to be something new, and we will have to move forward along with it. So we should not be scared of the new technology, we should try to work along with it,” he said.

Kapoor, who became a household name through his iconic show Khana Khazana, highlighted that culinary traditions can evolve alongside technological advancements without losing their essence.