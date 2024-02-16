Iconic Indian chef Imtiaz Qureshi says final farewell

Imtiaz Qureshi, one of India's most creative chefs, who put nawabi Lucknow's dum pukht cuisine on the world map and also became the first practising member of his fraternity to receive a Padma Shri in 2016, passed away on Friday at the age of 93.

An unlettered cook who started working at the age of nine, Qureshi, who was known for his trademark handlebar moustache, Santa Claus-like personality and the chaste Urdu in which he would narrate his stories from the kitchen, was famous for inventing dishes whose ideas he would pick up from conversations with patrons and fellow professionals.

His influences and inspirations extended from the empress of ghazals, Begum Akhtar, for whom he invented a dessert named Lab-e-Mahshoukh, or pista kulfi drizzled with a sour cherry sauce, to Roger Moncourt, the French chef who ruled the Continental kitchens of Delhi, from whom he picked up the secrets of the sauces that give French cuisine its distinctive personality.

Qureshi started out training to be a pehelwan (wrestler) but ended up as an apprentice to his ustads, Haji Ishtiyaq and Ghulam Rasool, and started working with a Lucknow-based catering company that was serving the Indian Army during the Chinese War in 1962.

It was then that Qureshi got to serve Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was being hosted by Uttar Pradesh chief minister C.B. Gupta. To make the occasion special, and out of respect for Gupta's vegetarian sensibilities, Qureshi, best known for mutton and fish dishes, invented the turush-e-paneer, escaloupes of cottage cheese stuffed with dried plum and oranges, quilted in a tomato plum sauce.