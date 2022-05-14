London Diary: Indian chefs much in demand in England, where nobody now wants to be an MP!

“Want to be an MP?”

Try and put this question to Brits and the chances are that you would be greeted with a cold stare, and a polite but firm “no”.

It’s a measure of how much public trust in politics and politicians has fallen that only one in five Britons want to become an MP.

Even the prospect of becoming prime minister doesn’t enthuse them with only 13 percent wanting to lead the country. Forget ordinary people, even incumbent politicians are quitting politics.

Some of Britain’s longest-serving MPs have announced plans to leave Parliament for good. Among them are several former Labour ministers including veterans such as Harriet Harman, who has been an MP since 1982; Margaret Hodge, a former minister in the Blair and Brown governments, and Ben Bradshaw, a former culture secretary.

The 2009 MPs’ expenses scandal, which saw MPs across party lines being accused of forging their official expenses bills, contributed much to undermining trust in the political class.

Then came the divisive Brexit campaign and, more recently, the “partygate” scandal relating to parties held in Downing Street in breach of Covid lockdown rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself was found guilty of breaking rules he himself had laid down for the rest of the country.

Any surprise then that politicians are held in such contempt?