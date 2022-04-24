London Diary: Saviours or predators?

Saviours or predators?

A much-touted British government scheme encouraging people to host Ukrainian refugees has got mired in allegations of sexual misconduct amid reports that some male hosts are trying to use the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ programme to exploit single women seeking refuge in the UK.

There have been allegations of men sending explicit sexual images to female applicants and verbally abusing them when they protested. One woman told The Times: “I’ve had several men send me abuse, calling me a whore and nasty things about my photos.”

Another said that after she posted on a Facebook group set up to connect refugees with potential hosts, men started sending her obscene pictures.

“It’s put me off coming to the UK to be honest,” she said. Some alleged receiving “creepy” messages from single men inviting them to move in with them.

An engineer from London sent a Ukrainian woman a message saying: “I am single, I live alone...Where do u live, where are u now?”

Ukrainian immigrant groups have expressed concern that the scheme is vulnerable to abuse. Distressed single mothers and young girls seeking safe shelter in Britain risked exploitation by human traffickers, they said.

The programme has also been hit by a series of bureaucratic glitches including massive delays in issuing visas and complicated paper work. Thousands of Britons have signed up for the programme but more than a month after it was launched amid much fanfare, it’s still struggling to get off the ground.