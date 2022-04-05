Eminent writers praise Geetanjali Shree's novel 'Ret Samadhi' for making the International Booker longlist

Geetanjali Shree's novel 'Ret Samadhi' has created history by making it to the longlist of International Booker Prize 2022. The unprecedented feat has opened new avenues for Hindi and other South Asian languages at a global level. ‘Ret Samadhi’ has been published by Rajkamal Prakashan in Hindi, whose English translation has been included in the long list of International Booker Prize. Recently an event was organized by Rajkamal Prakashan in the Rose Garden of India International Centre to celebrate the success of ‘Ret Samadhi’ wherein several prominent literary figures of the country such as Ashok Vajpeyi, Harish Trivedi, Purushottam Agarwal, Virendra Yadav, and Vandana Rag spoke eloquently about the book and the ripples it has created in the literary sphere.

The event began with Syeda Hamid reading the excerpts from the novel. Extending her gratitude to the august gathering that had assembled in her honour, Geetanjali Shree, thanked senior authors, family, friends and Rajkamal Prakashan by reading a few lines from her novel. Every year the International Booker Prize is awarded to a book translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. The English translation of 'Ret Samadhi' published by Rajkamal Prakashan is titled 'Tomb of Sand' and has been translated by Daisy Rockwell.

Daisy Rockwell, the English translator said in her text message, “Like a fine wine, the recognition of the talented literary genius is sometimes late. ‘Ret Samadhi’ is a complex and rich novel, which, even after reading it again and again, deepens the wonder and thrill. I can say this undoubtedly because I myself have read it again and again while translating. It takes time to understand it completely because our small jalebi-minds cannot do this work alone. It was published in 2018. Even after four years, people are reading it in English and French as well in Hindi.”