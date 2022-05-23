Five frequently asked questions by women on sex and sexual health, points out Dr Cuterus

An Oxford graduate, Narendra shares that her journey on social media has been difficult, rewarding and joyful at the same time. But unexpected too, because she never realised that innumerable people out there are insecure about their bodies. She sighs, “I thought I was the only one that grew up thinking I’m not good enough because my boobs aren’t perky and my vulva is darker - turns out everyone has those same concerns!” But she’s also found that these insecurities bond us all in a “deep-rooted way”.

But Narendra does acknowledge that the journey hasn’t been easy. She’s received a lot of gyaan from people about how she is “maligning Indian culture” and “ruining her life”. More than that, she’s had to face harassment, she's had to be at the receiving end of unsolicited pictures of genitalia, and even threats for just doing her work. And while a lot of people have still supported her, the platform itself has not.

The doctor explains that Instagram does not have an “accountable” redressal system in place for creators who face harassment and threats. She says, “Instagram is well known for its crackdown on sex education-related content. The most violent, misogynistic content doesn’t get flagged, but one discussion of the nipple will automatically restrict the reach of your content.”

What keeps her going despite everything is the joy that content creation brings her. The creative scripting, editing, packaging, and everything else that goes into posting a video online is something that her hospital job doesn’t require. It’s a totally new arena where she is free to play around with ideas, believes the doctor, adding, “It’s challenging in a different way compared with my work as a doctor, but it’s also fun in a different way!”