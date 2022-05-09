'Sex Education' Star Ncuti Gatwa will be new 'Doctor Who'

Fans began to guess on Sunday that 'Doctor Who' news was imminent after a cryptic equation of two hearts, a plus sign and a blue square popped up on the Instagram pages of Gatwa and showrunner Russell T. Davies, who takes over from Chris Chibnall for the next season.



Davies commented "The future is here" under Gatwa's post.



The 'It's a Sin' and 'Queer as Folk' writer told the BBC that Gatwa had "dazzled" the creative team in his audition.



"Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars," said Davies.



Production on the new season of 'Doctor Who' will begin later this year.