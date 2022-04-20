Netflix says it will charge more for sharing account outside family

Netflix clarified it will need to continue to iterate on the feature for roughly a year or so, to make sure it gets the balance right in terms of how much extra to charge subscribers who have shared their Netflix account with other users outside their own household.



"Frankly, we have been working on this for about almost two years a little over a year ago, we started doing some light test launches that informed our thinking and helped us build the mechanisms that we're deploying now," Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters was quoted as saying by the website.



"We just did the first big country tests, but it will take a while to work this out and to get that balance right," Peters added.



Currently, Netflix's Standard and Premium subscribers in its handful of test markets are being offered the option to add "sub-accounts" to their service for people they don't live with.