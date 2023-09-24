Ganpati Bappa Morya: Mandals in Mumbai rake in ₹150 crore during first half of festivities

As the dhol-tasha beat frenziedly into the wee hours of the morning half way through Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, bidding the god of good fortunes a farewell, it was Lord Ganpati who was having the last laugh.

In the first five days of the ten-day festival, Ganesh mandals across Mumbai, according to rough estimates, have cleared Rs 150 crore in profits. The next half is likely to rake in more as last-minute revellers rush to the mandals to make their offerings and seek the blessings of the Lord through the year.

This year's collections have been unprecedented for two reasons — for the first time in three years following the Covid-19 pandemic, there were no restrictions on celebrations, as a result of which the festivities were scaled up.

And second, with both parliamentary and assembly elections and perhaps the much-delayed civic elections set to be conducted next year, this year’s Ganesh festival in Mumbai has become grander, with politicians going out of their way to fund the various Ganpati mandals.