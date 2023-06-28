Julian Sands: Actor's remains found near California peak
Julian Sands, known for his roles in films like "A Room With a View" and "Leaving Las Vegas," was first reported missing in January
Hollywood actor Julian Sands has been found dead on a mountain in California five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday. He was 65 years old.
Hikers had discovered mostly skeletal remains on Saturday, which were identified as Sands' three days later.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the manner of his death is under investigation.
The British-born actor starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the 1980s and 1990s like A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas.
Sands later appeared as a guest star or in recurring roles on TV series including 24, Medici, Smallville, Dexter, Gotham and Elementary.
A love of mountaineering
Sands was known to be an avid hiker and mountain climber.
He was first reported missing on January 13 after setting out on a solo hike in the Baldy Bowl Wilderness Preserve of the San Gabriel Mountains earlier that day. Mount Baldy rises some 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) above Los Angeles.
The actor had ventured out despite heavy snow warnings in the area. A search party organized at the time had to pull out after 24 hours due to the risk of an avalanche.
In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Sands described himself as happiest when he was "close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning."
