‘Lakhnawi’ is not someone who lives in Lucknow, but in whom Lucknow lives: Himanshu Bajpai

The new year brought along a surprise for Lucknow boy Himanshu Bajpai, with him being awarded the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, for his book “Qissa Qissa Lakhnua”.

The book, Bajpai explains, is the story of the aam awaam of Lucknow, who are often sidelined when talking about their own city. Ask anyone what Lucknow is and they’ll immediately tell you it’s the city of Nawabs, of Wazirs, of Talukdars, of Begamats.

“But my book tells you the stories of vegetable sellers, of lovers, of cooks, of the rangrez aashiq,” smiles Bajpai. It’s his attempt to portray an image of Lucknow, of its tradition, legacy, culture and heritage, through the past and present of the common people.

Through his book, Bajpai wants to document the Lucknow he grew up in, where storytellers and performers were not the only artists. “People who could cross the narrow lanes without getting their clothes dirty after it rained were also considered artists,” he laughs. He feels the Lucknow where people would travel far and wide for the zayke wala khaana (without any food bloggers having to dance around the place, mind you) is slowly being lost today, along with the city’s value system.

A dastango (storyteller) by passion and profession, Bajpai feels Lucknow is an emotion, a cultural background to his life. But did he always feel this way? Bajpai recalls being inspired by Amritlal Nagar, and falling in love with the city through the work of author Yogesh Praveen.