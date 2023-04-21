Mumbai gears up for Eid

As the sun sets on the last day of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan on Friday, Mumbai gears up to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr.

Post-pandemic effects had diluted the mood of Eid even last year, but certainly not quelled the prayers. Despite the scorching heat during the last leg of Ramzan this year, Friday prayers—the jumma namaaz—saw several key spaces in the city fill up with a festive air today.

This last evening gathering in Ramzan saw Mohammad Ali Road packed with celebrants— and not only Muslims, as foodies congregated to get their fill of the scrumptious specials that will now be available only next year.

"In India, Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks Chand Raat in the country today,” said Shahid Shaikh, a businessman from Nagpada. Eid-ul-fitr and Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri Eid) are the two main festivals the Quran specifies. The word fitr literally means break, referring to the breaking of the commitment to fast through the holy month of Ramzan. Chand Raat refers to the first sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon to mark the beginning of the next lunar month.