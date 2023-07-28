Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi among others to highlight Delhi Theatre Festival

"We are very proud to have established a platform where theatre will thrive and envision the annual 'Delhi Theatre Festival' to be the breeding ground for theatre in India. As we embark on a brand-new season, we plan to enthral our audience with iconic acts. Their presence is certain to elevate the theatrical offerings to unprecedented heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees," said Prabhu Tony, coo and co-founder, Alchemist Live, in a statement. The festival will open with "Ismat Apa Ke Naam", featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Heeba Shah, at Siri Fort on August 4-5. The play will also be staged at Orana Conventions on August 6.

Directed by Naseeruddin Shah, the play brings to life stories of Ismat Chughtai in three acts: 'Gharwali,' 'Mughal Bachcha,' and 'Chhui Muee.' "Dopehri", a solo play by Pankaj Kapur, will take the audience to the streets of Lucknow and into the world of Amma Bi, an elderly woman on a transformative journey, transporting them through the emotions, solitude, and self-discovery of a 65-year-old woman residing in a magnificent haveli.

The play will be staged at Siri Fort on August 6.

Lillete Dubey, Ira Dubey, and Joy Sengupta-starring "Vodka & No Tonic" will depict a collection of short stories penned by acclaimed writer Shobhaa De in "Lockdown Liaisons".