Delhi Musings: The ‘theatre’ shifts to Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party is on cloud nine and they have every reason to be there considering their performance in Punjab elections. The celebrations are not just getting over and done with. A mega roadshow was held in the holy city of Amritsar by the party.

Road-shows to celebrate election results are a recent phenomenon and a departure from the past where the winning party used to humbly accept the verdict and get on with the task of governance. Now, of course, we live in an era of ear-drum shattering propaganda and most electoral victories culminate in chest-thumping occasions in a manner that would put a victorious Roman gladiator to shame. It doesn’t matter whether the chest is claimed to be of 56 inches in size or less. The roadshow in Amritsar was significant though it wasn’t even a patch on the one that happened in Gujarat. The BJP celebrated its victories in UP and other states in Gujarat.

Coming back to Amritsar one saw a huge turnout and what stood out was the camaraderie that was on display between the national convenor of the party and the CM-elect.

Dilliwallahs watched all this with some apprehension. They seem to have an inkling of what the future may bring out and how it may impact the two main characters of the charade. They are all too familiar with this issue of power getting on to one’s head. We have seen it happen to this IIT-Kharagpur pass out who once symbolised the urban middle class and its high moral ground. The Punjab CM too comes from a humble background who before making his name as a stand-up comic and then as a politician was just a simpleton.