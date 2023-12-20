Return to hope? Kolkata trio register protest against polarisation through unique calendars

For three years now, Kolkata-based independent documentary filmmaker and activist Mitali Biswas and her friends Sagarika Dutta and Abir Neogy have been performing what can only be described as a labour of love. And the fruit of their collective labour is a project titled Calendar: Canvas of Untold History.

Quite literally, the three friends produce an annual calendar, themed on topics that are largely under the public’s radar despite being in plain view. “The primary aim was a desire to talk about marginalised people,” says Mitali. “And because all three of us have been associated with the women’s rights movement, our first calendar was about women from history.”

Among the topics for the 2024 calendar are love jihad, the hijab ban, the show of social and communal harmony among ordinary people during the NRC-CAA protests, the East Delhi riots, and the farmers’ protests, or the loving care bestowed on Kolkata’s historic synagogues by a group of Muslim caretakers, even as Israel and Palestine are engaged in brutal conflict in West Asia.

The context to the illustrations on every page are provided in both Bengali and English.